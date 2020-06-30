Regional District to form steering committee for North Peace Leisure Pool replacement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Plans for the replacement of the North Peace Leisure Pool were discussed, on Thursday, June 25, at a Peace River Regional District board meeting.

After some discussion, the board voted in favour of establishing a steering committee that would help move the project to the next stage.

The steering committee would consist of elected officials from the City of Fort St. John and the District of Taylor, along with electoral areas B and C.

The project to replace the current North Peace Leisure Pool started in 2017 and is through the Regional Recreation function and not the Leisure Pool function.

In 2018, $200,000 was requisitioned for the feasibility study. Approximately $100,000 remains in that fund to complete the project.

More information on the Leisure Pool replacement project can be found on the Regional District’s website.