regional-stage-2-reopening-described-as-‘balanced’-but-tourism-concerns-remain-for-middlesex-london

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is among those in the province that will see the additional relaxing of restrictions as part of the province’s Phase 2 Stage 2 reopening plans.

While local politicians described the measures as “balanced” and “measured,” concerns were also raised about the possibility of residents of areas facing stricter restrictions travelling to the region to get their hair done or visit a splash pad, for example.

“I’ve said all along that my primary concern has been the health and safety of Londoners because, like all of us, we want the economy to reopen as soon as possible but it must be done in a way that is careful and sustainable,” London, Ont., mayor Ed Holder said during a media briefing on Monday afternoon.

“The last thing that anyone wants is to reopen too quickly, experience a surge in cases, followed by a second shutdown. I’m confident that the outline featured by the premier today allows for large portions of London’s economy to reopen in a safe and sustainable manner.

“What doesn’t change, cannot change, is our collective and ongoing commitment to physical distancing,

