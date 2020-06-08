Health

Regional Stage 2 reopening described as ‘balanced’ but tourism concerns remain for Middlesex-London

Avatar
By Global News
regional-stage-2-reopening-described-as-‘balanced’-but-tourism-concerns-remain-for-middlesex-london

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

City to apply for grant to help businesses buy PPE

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John will be applying for a grant...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

29 new COVID-19 cases confirmed across BC, Northern Health Region has zero active cases

VICTORIA, B.C. - 29 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,659,...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Oil and gas spending estimates adjusted lower as uncertainties persist

CALGARY — New forecasts show dramatically lower expectations for 2020 capital spending in the oil and gas sector both...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is among those in the province that will see the additional relaxing of restrictions as part of the province’s Phase 2 Stage 2 reopening plans.

While local politicians described the measures as “balanced” and “measured,” concerns were also raised about the possibility of residents of areas facing stricter restrictions travelling to the region to get their hair done or visit a splash pad, for example.

“I’ve said all along that my primary concern has been the health and safety of Londoners because, like all of us, we want the economy to reopen as soon as possible but it must be done in a way that is careful and sustainable,” London, Ont., mayor Ed Holder said during a media briefing on Monday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Story continues below advertisement

“The last thing that anyone wants is to reopen too quickly, experience a surge in cases, followed by a second shutdown. I’m confident that the outline featured by the premier today allows for large portions of London’s economy to reopen in a safe and sustainable manner.

“What doesn’t change, cannot change, is our collective and ongoing commitment to physical distancing,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous article29 new COVID-19 cases confirmed across BC, Northern Health Region has zero active cases
Next articleB.C. reports 30 new COVID-19 cases in three days, no new deaths

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Low-income families least likely to be working from home, StatsCan says

Health Global News - 0
Lower-income Canadian families are the least likely to work in jobs that can be done from home, according to a new report from Statistics...
Read more

B.C. reports 30 new COVID-19 cases in three days, no new deaths

Health Global News - 0
Posted June 8, 2020 5:37 pm Updated June 8, 2020 6:15 pm Health officials on Monday reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. over the...
Read more

29 new COVID-19 cases confirmed across BC, Northern Health Region has zero active cases

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - 29 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,659, as released by Health Officials...
Read more

Judge Trudeau for taking action, not a knee, say Ottawa anti-racism march organizers

Health Global News - 0
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to take a knee alongside protesters at Ottawa’s anti-racism march last week is meaningless until policies to improve outcomes...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv