Registration for FSJ Minor Hockey opens June 15

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John Minor Hockey Association has announced that registration for the 2020-21 season will open Monday, June 15.

While the registration for the upcoming season is opening, the Minor Hockey Association says there is no firm announcement from Hockey Canada on how the season will go and that they plan to carry on as before, adding that they are prepared for anything.

On June 4, Hockey Canada, the governing body for Canadian hockey, provided an update to all hockey leagues regarding the return of hockey in Canada following the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to opening up registration, Fort St. John Minor Hockey is searching for a Midget Coordinator for the upcoming season.

More updates and information can be found on the FSJ Minor Hockey Facebook page.

