Remote voting amid coronavirus can be done securely: House of Commons Speaker

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted June 2, 2020 2:51 pm

Updated June 2, 2020 2:53 pm

0:55Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says Parliament will sit four times per week going forward

Speaking to reporters outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Wednesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the new Parliamentary schedule, which will see MPs sit four times per week, will allow the highest level of Canadian federal government will stay “functioning” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota says he is comfortable the technology is in place to safely allow MPs to vote remotely during the hybrid Parliament sittings.

Rota tells the procedure and House affairs committee today he is confident the process for public votes is secure and that it’s up to MPs to decide which kind of system is appropriate to approve.

Security concerns and other barriers to letting MPs vote while attending the House of Commons virtually kept the Liberals and NDP from supporting a return to normal last month.

