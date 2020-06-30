Residents hold meeting to voice concerns over Old Fort Landslide

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Residents of the Old Fort held a meeting last night, Monday, regarding the current landslide situation.

Taking place at The Lido, elected officials, such as MP Bob Zimmer, MLA Dan Davies, and Regional District Chair Brad Sperling, were there to listen to residents’ questions and concerns.

According to Old Fort resident Gord Pardy, at the meeting, the majority of residents want to see the road reopened as soon as possible for access to the community.

Pardy says the Ministry of Transportation had cleared the road temporarily last week but was closed once again as the slide had moved.

The slide would have to be moving less than 1 metre per day before reopening the road.

The concerns collected from the meeting were then given to the Province for further review.