NewsOld Fort Landslide Updates

Residents hold meeting to voice concerns over Old Fort Landslide

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
The landslide as of June 20, 2020 - Ben Hopkins

Must Read

Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

Solid waste contracts awarded

The Peace River Regional District awarded $3.68 million in solid waste contracts at its June 25 meeting:•...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Residents hold meeting to voice concerns over Old Fort Landslide

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Residents of the Old Fort held a meeting last night, Monday, regarding the current...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Bold Promotions awarded $10,000 grant

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce announced on Monday,...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Residents of the Old Fort held a meeting last night, Monday, regarding the current landslide situation.

Taking place at The Lido, elected officials, such as MP Bob Zimmer, MLA Dan Davies, and Regional District Chair Brad Sperling, were there to listen to residents’ questions and concerns.

According to Old Fort resident Gord Pardy, at the meeting, the majority of residents want to see the road reopened as soon as possible for access to the community.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Pardy says the Ministry of Transportation had cleared the road temporarily last week but was closed once again as the slide had moved.

The slide would have to be moving less than 1 metre per day before reopening the road.

The concerns collected from the meeting were then given to the Province for further review.

Previous articleBold Promotions awarded $10,000 grant
Next articleSolid waste contracts awarded

More Articles Like This

Solid waste contracts awarded

Local Journalism Initiative Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
The Peace River Regional District awarded $3.68 million in solid waste contracts at its June 25 meeting:• Chapman Industries was awarded a...
Read more

Bold Promotions awarded $10,000 grant

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce announced on Monday, June 29, that local business...
Read more

More rain on the way for Fort St John, up to 50 mm expected by Thursday

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - More rain is expected on the way for Fort St. John for the next couple of days. According to Environment...
Read more

Consumer shopping habits have changed during COVID-19 pandemic, says Couche-Tard

News Canadian Press - 0
LAVAL, Que. — Alimentation Couche-Tard says shoppers are purchasing larger-sized packages and stocking up on beer, wine and tobacco products during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv