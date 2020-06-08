resumption-of-surgeries-draining-canada’s-blood-supply-amid-coronavirus

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted June 8, 2020 4:46 pm

Updated June 8, 2020 4:49 pm

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

3:33Health Matters: Canadian Blood Services needs blood donations

Health Matters: Canadian Blood Services needs blood donations

Canadian Blood Services says the resumption of elective surgeries following months of COVID-19 lockdown is putting a worrisome drain on the national blood supply.

The number of donors that can be seen at blood clinics is limited to respect physical distancing restriction.

The agency has been able to keep pace with demand after the cancellation of elective surgeries across Canada reduced the requirement for blood.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

But Peter MacDonald, Director of Donor Relations Canadian Blood Services, says the demand is now almost back to what it was before the pandemic began.

Advertisement

Advertisement

4:57Blood donations needed for dogs

Blood donations needed for dogs

He says the national blood inventory started the week at about 18,000 units and the normal is between 20,000 and 24,000.

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS