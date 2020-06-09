News

date 2020-06-09

Salvation Army thrift store is re-opening their doors

By Laura Briggs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Salvation Army Thrift Store is reopening their doors this Friday, June 12.

The Salvation Army says precautionary measures at the store have been taken to protect donors, customers, and employees with interactions with each other and with donations.

The following will be happening:

    • enhanced daily cleaning procedures
    • increased sanitization of commonly used surfaces
    • installation of hand sanitizer stations
    • protective equipment for staff
The staff is eager to get back to business and understand the need for affordable clothing and household items will be high in the days, weeks, and months ahead.

Funds from the Thrift Store operations support local programs and services like the food bank/community meal program and emergency shelter for people experiencing homelessness.

