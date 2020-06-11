HealthNews

School District 60 sees modest returns to in-class learning following COVID-19 suspension

By Scott Brooks
School District 60 office. Photo by Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It has now been over a week since B.C. students have returned to part-time in-class learning, following a two-month suspension of classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provincially, over 157,000 students from kindergarten to grade 12, representing nearly 30 percent of B.C.’s total school population, returned to class on June 1.

According to the School District 60 Superintendent, Stephen Petrucci, 55 percent of students in kindergarten to grade five and 40 percent of students from grades six to 12 have returned to school.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

As for how the staff and students feel about the return to class, Petrucci says he has heard that they are very happy to see each other.

“So it’s a very controlled environment, but on a personal level, they’re very happy to see each other, both the staff and the students.”

Further information on the School District’s COVID-19 protocols can be found at prn.bc.ca.

