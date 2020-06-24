School District 60 signs Local Education Agreements with First Nations

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 and its Board of Trustees officially signed Local Education Agreements with Doig River First Nation and Halfway River First Nation at a board meeting on Monday night.

According to the School District, a Local Education Agreement is a financial and educational agreement between the Board and the First Nation to monitor and support the success of First Nation students.

Board Chair, Helen Gilbert says these agreements will help to improve the outcomes for First Nation Students.

“The Board of Trustees looks forward to working with our First Nation partners on the successful implementation of these agreements. Together, we can improve the outcomes for our First Nation students.”

The signing of the Local Education Agreement took place outside, as part of the board meeting, to ensure physical distancing was maintained to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.