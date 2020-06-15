School District 60 to distribute report cards electronically

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 has announced on Monday that they will be distributing report cards electronically.

On June 22nd, the School District will be creating parent accounts in their MyEducation BC Provincial Student Information System Family Portal for parents who do not currently have one. The email that you provided will be your username, and when the account is created, you will receive an email with your username and temporary password.

Report cards will be made available in the Family Portal no later than June 26th.

Your school will share more specific details about when report cards will be published.

Make sure to download the PDF report card before July 17th when accounts get locked for summer maintenance.

If you have not provided an email to your school, please do so as soon as possible, if you do not have an email, your school will generate a paper copy of the report card. If you want a paper copy as well as en electronic one, you can request one through your school office.

Instructions are available at https://bit.ly/60familyportal