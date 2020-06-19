News

School District 60 to sign Local Education Agreements with First Nations

By Scott Brooks
School District 60 office. Photo by Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 and its Board of Trustees says it will be officially signing Local Education Agreements with Doig River First Nation and Halfway River First Nation.

According to the School District, a Local Education Agreement is a financial and educational agreement between the Board and the First Nation to monitor and support the success of First Nation students.

Board Chair, Helen Gilbert says these agreements will help to improve the outcomes for First Nation Students.

“The Board of Trustees looks forward to working with our First Nation partners on the successful implementation of these agreements. Together, we can improve the outcomes for our First Nation students.”

The signing of the agreements will be taking place on Monday, June 22, at 6:30 p.m., at the School District 60 Board Office.

A gathering area will be set up outside the Board Office for the signing to take place and for invited observers to be at a safe distance, respecting the Public Health guidelines for COVID19.

