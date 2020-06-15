NewsRegionalSite C

Section of Peace River permanently closed starting today as part of Site C Project

By Scott Brooks
Map showing boat portage locations along the Peace River. Source BC Hydro

Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Starting today, June 15, as part of the Site C Project construction, a short section of the Peace River on the Peace and Moberly Rivers will be permanently closed.

The closure is in order to prepare for river diversion in the fall.

To move boaters around the construction area, Hydro says they have set up a seasonal portage program to transport non-motorized vessels, up to 20 feet, by road past the dam.

The program will operate between the Halfway River boat launch and the Peace Island Park boat launch from June 15 to September 15.

Reservations are required seven days in advance of pickup by calling 1-877-217-0777 ext. 1.

Further information on the new portage program and the Site C Project, you can visit sitecproject.com.

