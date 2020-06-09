NewsRegionalSite C

Section of Peace River to permanently close on June 15 as part of Site C Project

By Scott Brooks
Map showing boat portage locations along the Peace River. Source BC Hydro

Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As part of the Site C Project, B.C. Hydro is reminding the public that a short section of the Peace River will be permanently closed to boaters, beginning June 15, 2020.

According to Hydro, the section of the river to be permanently closed is the section where the Moberly River intersects with the Peace in order to prepare for river diversion in the fall.

To move boaters around the construction area, Hydro says they have set up a seasonal portage program to transport non-motorized vessels, up to 20 feet, by road past the dam.

The program will operate between the Halfway River boat launch and the Peace Island Park boat launch from June 15 to September 15.

Reservations are required seven days in advance of pickup by calling 1-877-217-0777 ext. 1.

Further information can be found by visiting sitecproject.com.

