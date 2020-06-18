News

Seismic data available for a section of Northeast BC

By Laura Briggs

VANCOUVER, B.C.- New data from sensors monitoring the frequency of earthquakes in British Columbia’s Northeast Region is now available through a major seismicity database.

Earlier this year, a closely spaced network of seismometers, which measure the seismic activities, were installed as part of the Geoscience BC funded Understanding and Mitigating Induced Seismicity Risk in the Kiskatnaw Area, B.C. project.

A 91-day embargo gives the project partners a chance to analyze any data before it gets released to the public.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The first round of data from March is now available for download through IRIS, Incorporated Research Institutions for Seismology, an international data hub.

This project is one of a series of four research projects launched in December 2019 to investigate how and why earthquakes can be caused by hydraulic fracturing during natural gas development.

The network consists of 13 sites with seismograph equipment installed and operated by Canadian seismic monitoring technology leader Nanometrics. These sites have seismometers that measure imperceptible ground vibrations. Two of the sites have co-located accelerometers that measure larger ground accelerations that are more perceptible.

The networks are located within the Kiskatinaw Seismic Monitoring and Mitigation Area (KSMMA), an area between Fort St. John and Dawson Creek, which was designated by the BC Oil and Gas Commission in 2018 to investigate low-level seismic events that happened during natural gas development in that area.

University of Calgary Department of Geoscience professor and project lead Dr. David Eaton said: “This world-class system is creating new public data that the research team will use to create models to inform regulatory practice and to improve natural gas operations in BC’s Northeast Region.”

Data from the seismograph was initially expected to end in July 2021 when the project funding is complete. However, plans are in place to extend the operations for an additional year with other sources of funding.

For more information you can visit the GeoScience website.

