Health

Seniors to receive special COVID-19 benefit in July: Trudeau

Avatar
By Global News
seniors-to-receive-special-covid-19-benefit-in-july:-trudeau

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Dawson Creek RCMP looking to identify suspect in vandalism of crosswalk

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

FSJ Public Library to start phase one of re-opening

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.- The Fort St. John Public Library is set to start their first phase of re-opening...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John Curling Club to hold AGM June 16

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Curling Club will be holding its Annual General Meeting on...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted June 4, 2020 1:11 pm

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a special one-time payment for seniors will go out the week of July 6.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The COVID-19-related aid will come in the form of $300 payments to the more than six million people who receive old-age security benefits, and an additional $200 for the 2.2 million who also receive the guaranteed income supplement.

3:04Health Matters: COVID-19 isolation is heartbreaking for seniors who miss their family

Health Matters: COVID-19 isolation is heartbreaking for seniors who miss their family

Seniors who already receive benefits won’t have to apply for the special payment.

Story continues below advertisement

Those who reside in the country can expect to receive payment by direct deposits or cheques that week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anyone living outside the country should expect delays if they receive cheques in the mail given international postal disruptions.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The parliamentary budget officer has estimated the overall cost of the measure at almost $2.5 billion this fiscal year.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleAntioxidants in brain linked to better outcomes for patients with psychosis: London researchers
Next articleFort St John Curling Club to hold AGM June 16

More Articles Like This

Many Canadians turned to weed as coronavirus arrived. Here’s how to tell if that’s a problem

Health Global News - 0
For better or worse, many Canadians appear to be turning to weed to help them cope with the stress and isolation caused by the...
Read more

Coronavirus: Ontario takes over management of long-term care home in Vaughan

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted June 4, 2020 1:41 pm 2:22Families react to allegations at 5 Ontario care homes WATCH ABOVE: One day after the military made...
Read more

Team sports to gradually resume in Quebec amid coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
Quebec will allow some team sports to slowly resume as the province continues to ease restrictions designed to limit the novel coronavirus. Premier François Legault...
Read more

Antioxidants in brain linked to better outcomes for patients with psychosis: London researchers

Health Global News - 0
A study out of Western University and Lawson Health Research Institute suggests that increased antioxidant levels in the brain are linked to quicker responses...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv