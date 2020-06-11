Health

Social justice advocate says police not sufficiently equipped for mental distress calls

Global News
Global News

Two tragedies in recent weeks, both ending in the death of young Canadian women, have a mental health advocate calling for fewer police interactions in distress calls and more involvement from other trained professionals.

Regis Korchinski-Paquet, in Toronto, and, Chantel Moore, in Edmundston, New Brunswick died, on May 27 and June 4 respectively. In both cases, police were called in to check on their state of mind, during a time of distress. Korchinski-Paquet, 29, fell 24 storeys from an apartment balcony. Police say Moore, 26, was shot and killed by an officer — she had allegedly threatened him with a knife.

Social justice advocate Robert Wright, in Halifax, says the tragedies underscore the need for mental health professionals to respond to those calls, instead of police.

“When we deploy police to do work that is not — strictly speaking — police kind of work, we are creating the conditions for a problem.”

