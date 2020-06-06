Health

Some recovered COVID-19 patients say they feel ‘ashamed’ and misunderstood after diagnosis

By Global News
Avatar
Global News

Months after they’ve been cleared as recovered coronavirus patients, some Canadians are finding others are misinformed about their condition — and they’re being treated differently in some cases.

Global News spoke to Canadians who recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, since being diagnosed in March, and while most say close friends and family aren’t treating them differently, others behave as if they are still infected.

Currently, there are over 52,000 people in Canada who have been deemed recovered from the coronavirus, meaning they are no longer infectious. That’s more than half of the over 94,000 confirmed cases of the virus in the country.

Those who have symptoms of the coronavirus, including a cough, fever and shortness of breath, are told to stay home and are required to self-isolate for at least 14 days starting from when they begin to feel sick.

Travellers are also required to isolate when returning to Canada to prevent the spread of the virus, and the same is required for those who go between provinces.

The risk of an individual being infectious declines and is “likely negligible” after 14 days,

