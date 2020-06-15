NewsRegional

South Taylor Hill down to single-lane traffic due to a sinkhole

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
Traffic waiting at the top of the South Taylor Hill after a sinkhole developed - Submitted

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

South Taylor Hill down to single-lane traffic due to a sinkhole

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Highways and roads around the B.C. Peace are being affected by heavy...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Rainfall warning issued; Region could see another 45mm by Monday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the B.C. Peace with...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Trans Mountain says pipeline has restarted after spill in Abbotsford, B.C.

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Trans Mountain estimates as much as 1,195 barrels, or 190,000 litres, of light crude spilled from its pipeline pumping...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Highways and roads around the B.C. Peace are being affected by heavy rain, including the South Taylor Hill.

The Alaska Highway on top of the South Taylor Hill is down to single-lane alternating traffic due to a sinkhole.

Other roads affected by flooding:

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Alaska Highway – at the intersection with the Mason Road.
Mason Road – water is pooling on the road between the 212 and Highway 97 South.
Highway 97 S – Water pooling between 263 Rd and 261 Rd (34 km south of Dawson Creek). Water washing over the road, drive through slowly.
Highway 52 N – Water pooling between 204 Rd and Fullerton Rd (85 km north of Tumbler Ridge).
Highway 97 S (Pine Pass) – Water pooling between Kloss Rd and Old Hasler Rd for 122.7 km (16 km north of McLeod Lake to 23 km south of Chetwynd).

A reader also shared this photo on Facebook of the Sweetwater road. It’s not clear exactly where this washout is.

The Sweetwater Road on Sunday June 14, 2020 – Facebook

Argo Roads in the South Peace says motorists should watch out for more flooding on side roads in the South Peace.

A rainfall warning remains in place for the B.C. Peace. As of 4:30 p.m. Sunday, the region had received anywhere from 30 to 50 mm of rain with another 10 to 25 mm expected before the end of the day Sunday. More rain is in the forecast for Monday with another 15 to 20 mm expected.

Previous articleRainfall warning issued; Region could see another 45mm by Monday

More Articles Like This

Rainfall warning issued; Region could see another 45mm by Monday

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the B.C. Peace with another 10 to 25mm of...
Read more

Trans Mountain says pipeline has restarted after spill in Abbotsford, B.C.

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Trans Mountain estimates as much as 1,195 barrels, or 190,000 litres, of light crude spilled from its pipeline pumping station in Abbotsford, B.C. While an...
Read more

Missing Kamloops man could be in Grande Prairie

News Adam Reaburn - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Kamloops RCMP are looking for help to find a missing person who may have travelled to Grande Prairie.
Read more

Former Blueberry Chief alleges misconduct of Councillor who voted him out

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - After some Councillors voted to remove Chief Yahey last week, Yahey is now alleging one of those...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv