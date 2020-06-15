South Taylor Hill down to single-lane traffic due to a sinkhole

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Highways and roads around the B.C. Peace are being affected by heavy rain, including the South Taylor Hill.

The Alaska Highway on top of the South Taylor Hill is down to single-lane alternating traffic due to a sinkhole.

Traffic is single lane, alternating on #BCHwy97 between Pingel Creek Rd. + Pingle Creek Rd. Please slow down, & obey all traffic control directions + personnel. #Taylor #SouthTaylorHill #DawsonCreek pic.twitter.com/fQ4bQAAGi7 — Argo Roads South Peace (@ArgoSouthPeace) June 15, 2020

Other roads affected by flooding:

Alaska Highway – at the intersection with the Mason Road.

Mason Road – water is pooling on the road between the 212 and Highway 97 South.

Highway 97 S – Water pooling between 263 Rd and 261 Rd (34 km south of Dawson Creek). Water washing over the road, drive through slowly.

Highway 52 N – Water pooling between 204 Rd and Fullerton Rd (85 km north of Tumbler Ridge).

Highway 97 S (Pine Pass) – Water pooling between Kloss Rd and Old Hasler Rd for 122.7 km (16 km north of McLeod Lake to 23 km south of Chetwynd).

A reader also shared this photo on Facebook of the Sweetwater road. It’s not clear exactly where this washout is.

The Sweetwater Road on Sunday June 14, 2020 – Facebook

Please be prepared to adjust your driving to the changing road conditions. All back roads are soft from the late thaw + additional rain. Drive with caution, watch for pooling water on the road, & slow down to avoid hydroplaning. https://t.co/p418lHCw42 — Argo Roads South Peace (@ArgoSouthPeace) June 14, 2020

Argo Roads in the South Peace says motorists should watch out for more flooding on side roads in the South Peace.

A rainfall warning remains in place for the B.C. Peace. As of 4:30 p.m. Sunday, the region had received anywhere from 30 to 50 mm of rain with another 10 to 25 mm expected before the end of the day Sunday. More rain is in the forecast for Monday with another 15 to 20 mm expected.