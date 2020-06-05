News

SPCA responds to multiple cases of cats being abandoned

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. SPCA is asking residents of the North Peace to stop abandoning cats.

The North Peace SPCA says they have responded to multiple cases of cats being abandoned in the area of Charlie Lake.

In one recent case, the BC SPCA rescued a young adult female cat who was found at the Montney Park boat launch on Charlie Lake.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“She has lost parts of both ears to frostbite, part of her tail is missing and it appears that she may have been pregnant but lost her kittens due to malnutrition,” says Candace Buchamer, manager of the BC SPCA in Fort St. John.

“In another recent case, six cats were left in a wire cage at the Mile 54 boat launch on the same lake. “These cats smelled strongly of urine and feces and we believe they may have come from a home with multiple cats.”

Buchamer says individuals who are no longer able to care for their animals should seek help from the SPCA or local rescue groups.

“Given the volume of animals dropped off at our shelter we always encourage people to try to rehome their pets themselves if they can, but the SPCA is always here as a safety net for animals if people need help. There is no excuse for abandoning a helpless animal to fend for themselves against predators, accidents, starvation or disease,” she says. “Not only it is cruel, it is also against the law.”

The rescued cats are being cared for at the SPCA and will be adopted into new, loving homes.

