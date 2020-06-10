Health

Starbucks plans to shutter up to 200 shops in Canada

Avatar
By Global News
starbucks-plans-to-shutter-up-to-200-shops-in-canada

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Fort St. John non-profits to starting paying some property taxes

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John City Council approved a plan to change tax exemptions...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Greta Thunberg pushes Canada, Norway, on climate before UN Security Council vote

OTTAWA — Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg is urging developing island nations to use the upcoming United Nations Security Council...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

City awards tender for new Festival Plaza

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John approved a tender to start construction...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted June 10, 2020 10:50 am

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

2:37Global News Morning Market & Business Report – June 10, 2020

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Rob Tétrault discusses major movement for the Nasdaq and explains why he’s watching stocks for Starbucks and AMC Theatres.

Starbucks is pulling back on its presence in Canada with plans to close up to 200 coffee shops.

The Seattle-based chain says it intends to restructure its company-operated business in Canada under a two-year plan.

The details were included in a letter to shareholders filed on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company outlined a number of broad changes it was introducing as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic and evolving consumer habits.

Starbucks says some of the Canadian stores up for closure will be “repositioned,” which suggests they could either move to a new area or change format.

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement

The company has been experimenting with locations that are pick-up only coffee shops.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous article251 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths in Ontario as total cases rise to 31,341

More Articles Like This

251 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths in Ontario as total cases rise to 31,341

Health Global News - 0
Ontario reported 251 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 31,341. This is the third day in a row with...
Read more

Return to the land: COVID-19 lockdown shows importance of food traditions in northwest Saskatchewan

Health Global News - 0
Editor’s note: The COVID-19 outbreak in northwest Saskatchewan has exposed weaknesses in the region’s fragile food system. In this three-part series, Global News will...
Read more

Main coronavirus test produces ‘false negatives’ at least 20% of the time, study shows

Health Global News - 0
The primary type of testing for the novel coronavirus around the world, including Canada, produces “false-negative” results at least 20 per cent of the...
Read more

Australia on track to be largely rid of coronavirus by July, official says

Health Global News - 0
Australia is on course to have largely eradicated the coronavirus by July, a public health official said on Wednesday, as the country’s most populous state...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv