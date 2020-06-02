Summer to start off slowly in Fort St John, according to Summer Forecast

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Weather Network has released its 2020 Summer Forecast for Northeastern B.C. and, particularly, Fort St. John.

According to Weather Network Meteorologist, Tyler Hamilton, summer will start off slow in June as temperatures are expected to be below the normal average daytime high, then by July, we should see warmer temperatures.

“Summer, through June, is going to start off quite slowly, we’re not expecting temperatures to really peak above seasonal for the majority of June but then when you look towards July and mid-summer, summer will hit its stride in parts of Fort St. John and Northeastern B.C.”

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

As for precipitation, Hamilton says we can expect to see an above-average amount of rainfall for the summer, as a storm track situated across the central and northern prairies could make its way into Northeast B.C.

The full summer forecast for the rest of Canada can be found on the Weather Network’s website.