Superintendent’s Report releases what could be expected for learning in September

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The June edition of the School District 60 Superintendent’s Report includes an update about what September could look like with COVID-19.

According to the Superintendent’s Report, the School District does not expect a provincial announcement on which stage will be in effect until August.

As it currently stands, the District is planning for stage 1, but will be prepared for other stages as well.

School District staff are looking forward to welcoming all students back in September in whatever form that takes.

Since June 1, School District 60 started to welcome back students to the classroom on a part-time basis to ensure physical distancing requirements are met.

About 55 percent of students in kindergarten to grade five and 40 percent of students from grades six to 12 had returned to the classroom within School District 60.

The full report can be found on the School District’s website.