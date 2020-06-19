News

Supporting Indigenous People in Trades

Avatar
By Laura Briggs

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

11 Regional Business Liaison positions approved by Northern Development

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Development announced on Thursday that it has approved funding for 11 positions...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Supporting Indigenous People in Trades

RICHMOND, B.C. - Industry Training Authority (ITA) is celebrating the achievements of all apprentices, partners, service providers,...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Ministry Technical Staff on scene assessing land movement along Old Fort Road

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Localized movement on the Old Fort Road was detected last night, Thursday, and as...
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

RICHMOND, B.C. – Industry Training Authority (ITA) is celebrating the achievements of all apprentices, partners, service providers, and employees on National Indigenous Peoples Day, June 21.

ITA has been working with Indigenous people, employers, and organizations for years to help support First Nations, Inuit, and Métis prosperity throughout the province and Canada. Indigenous cultural inclusion and reconciliation is an important priority both within ITA and in how it connects with their partners.

Increasing opportunities for Indigenous people in trades careers has been from using partnerships with local and regional organizations. ITA’s community-based training model (CBTM) helps to bring programming into rural and remote regions of the province.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The model has helped to develop great local skills and employment opportunities, social and economic development, and a sustainable, regional workforce. Indigenous community partners and groups have shared their culture with ITA to help staff better understand the people they work with.

“To be able to bring the technical trades training to communities across B.C., and for those communities to be able to provide the opportunity for their apprentices to cover the scope of trade and work experience in all levels of their apprenticeship, is truly remarkable,” said Michael Cameron, Director of Indigenous Initiatives at ITA. “The collaborative effort of ITA with our partners demonstrates a true commitment to reconciliation and the innovation in removing barriers to Indigenous peoples’ success in trades training.”

The training in remote communities helps to play a big part in preparing members of the community for economic opportunities along with providing skilled individuals for projects on and off-reserve. with CBMT, apprentices can develop practical, real-life work experiences as well as earn workplace certificates.

Not only is sending the community members away for training expensive, but it also means time away from family. CBTM brings instructors into communities instead and for a fraction of the cost. It’s also supported by work or capital projects and to aid in an apprenticeship pathway.

As of March 2020, Indigenous peoples have made up eight percent of apprentices registered with ITA.

For more information, you can visit the ITA website.

Previous articleMinistry Technical Staff on scene assessing land movement along Old Fort Road
Next article11 Regional Business Liaison positions approved by Northern Development

More Articles Like This

11 Regional Business Liaison positions approved by Northern Development

News Laura Briggs - 0
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Development announced on Thursday that it has approved funding for 11 positions through their Regional Business Liaison...
Read more

Ministry Technical Staff on scene assessing land movement along Old Fort Road

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Localized movement on the Old Fort Road was detected last night, Thursday, and as a result of the movement,...
Read more

Canadian crude-by-rail exports drop by half in April as fuel demand plunged

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
Canadian exports of crude oil by rail dropped by more than half in April compared to March as North American fuel demand plunged due to measures taken to...
Read more

Government of British Columbia extends Temporary Rental Supplement until August

News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Government of B.C. is extending the temporary rental supplement (TRS) until the end of August 2020 to help...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv