Suspect charged in connection to three vehicle fires

By Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A suspect has been charged in connection to the burning of three vehicles that...
School District 60 signs Local Education Agreements with First Nations

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 and its Board of Trustees officially signed Local Education Agreements with...
13 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed across BC, total cases up to 2,835 as of Tuesday

VICTORIA, B.C. – 13 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,835,...
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A suspect has been charged in connection to the burning of three vehicles that took place, in Fort St. John, in early June.

According to RCMP Constable Chad Neustaeter,  20-year-old Arlane Zarate, of Fort St. John appeared in court last week via video.

Zarate was charged on three counts of arson damaging property on three separate days of June 6, 12, and 14.

According to the Court, Zarate denied his involvement, claiming the fires were lit by another unknown man.

Following his first appearance before the court, Zarate was released on $500 bail, and has been ordered not to come in contact with the victims.

Zarate is scheduled to appear again in court on Monday, July 13.

