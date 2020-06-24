Taste of Fort St. John to take place this Saturday, June 27

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Third Annual Taste of Fort St. John will be taking place this Saturday, June 27th.
The event will be a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year the Taste of Fort St. John will be conducted at participating restaurants. For international take out food sampler plates will be $5 and take out meals will $10 to $12.
Restaurants participating will be:
- Japanese food – EDO Japan
- Vietnamese food – Pho a Pho Saigon
- Filipino food – Audicilious
- Greek food – Olive Tree
- Indian Food – Curry On
- Italian food – Il Lago & Olios Pizza
- Mexican food – Chilliz Fried Chicken and Tacos
- Taiwanese drink – Soul Sweet Cafe & 250 Pizza ($5 Bubble Tea only)
- Polish food – Aniela’s Kitchen
- Beard’s Brewing Company – $5 Pint
- Mighty Peace Brewing Co. – $5 Pint
The Taste of Fort St. John is organized annually by the Fort St John Multicultural Society.
The Multicultural Society will also distribute more than 150 meals to families and individuals in need.
For more information you can visit their Facebook page.