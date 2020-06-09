Taylor Bridge Community Consultation delayed due to COVID

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Public consultation about building a new Taylor Bridge, has been delayed due to COVID-19.

The Province had scheduled to start public and First Nation’s consultation in the spring of 2020. Due to COVID-19, those meetings have been delayed.

Urban Systems has been hired to find other ways to complete community engagement under current health restrictions.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

In November of 2019, Transportation Minister Claire Trevena projected a new bridge could cost $250 million. The Provincial Government has not yet committed any funding to replace the bridge.

During Monday’s Council meeting, Mayor Lori Ackerman said they continue to push for a new bridge. “We are on them every time we have a conversation, or someone comes up to visit; we drive them very slowly across there.”

The Mayor Ackerman also shared that the Ministry of Transportation has dedicated one person to oversee project management of a possible new bridge.

Over 7,500 vehicles use the bridge each day, with one-third of that traffic being commercial traffic.

Watch the update Mayor Lori Ackerman give a small update on the Taylor Bridge at Monday’s Council Meeting.