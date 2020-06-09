NewsRegional

Taylor Bridge Community Consultation delayed due to COVID

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Public consultation about building a new Taylor Bridge, has been delayed due to COVID-19.

The Province had scheduled to start public and First Nation’s consultation in the spring of 2020. Due to COVID-19, those meetings have been delayed.

Urban Systems has been hired to find other ways to complete community engagement under current health restrictions.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

In November of 2019, Transportation Minister Claire Trevena projected a new bridge could cost $250 million. The Provincial Government has not yet committed any funding to replace the bridge.

During Monday’s Council meeting, Mayor Lori Ackerman said they continue to push for a new bridge. “We are on them every time we have a conversation, or someone comes up to visit; we drive them very slowly across there.”

The Mayor Ackerman also shared that the Ministry of Transportation has dedicated one person to oversee project management of a possible new bridge.

Over 7,500 vehicles use the bridge each day, with one-third of that traffic being commercial traffic.

Watch the update Mayor Lori Ackerman give a small update on the Taylor Bridge at Monday’s Council Meeting.

