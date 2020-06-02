NewsLocal Journalism Initiative

Taylor receives $7,000 COVID-19 grant

By Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News
District of Taylor Council during a meeting from May of 2019. Photo by Scott Brooks

Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News
Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News

The District of Taylor is set to receive a $7,000 response grant to combat the impacts of COVID-19. 

The funding comes from the Vancouver Foundation and is being given through the Northeast Regional Community Foundation. The funds are available for immediate release and the intent is for a rapid response.

“The money’s available, we’d like to give it away,” said CAO Andrew Young, noting funds can be either given to one non-profit or split between two for $3,500 each.

District council has decided the funds will likely be given to the Peace Community Church and The Church of the Good Shepherd. 

“They’re the best way to get these funds out,” said Coun. Brent Taillefer.

Email reporter Tom Summer at tsummer@ahnfsj.ca.

