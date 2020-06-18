Taylor releases municipal service review

District of Taylor councillors received the final report of the municipality’s core services review this week.

The report, delivered by Urban Systems at the June 15 council meeting, examined community values for services, the capacity to deliver them, and areas that need to be improved.

“What that means is finding out what’s important to residents and people who make use of the facilities, and then to understand the district’s capacity to provide these valued services,” said consultant Trina Wamboldt.

Taylor residents expressed a high level of satisfaction with core services, along with a sense of community pride, according to the report.

Recreation and excellent customer care were cited by residents as the two greatest benefits of living in Taylor. Areas of improvement include a desire for a grocery store and more dining options.

“The district puts a lot of effort into programs, and that came through as well appreciated,” said Wamboldt, noting the district punches above its weight in providing services.

Crime and the need for increased security were also put forward as concerns, along with interest for a bus service to Fort St John. Residents would also like to see improved medical services, as the clinic suffers from a lack of staff.

The review is largely intended to identify any gaps in service, and comes without any recommendations. Council expects the report will inform many future decisions and direction for the district.

“This is a great tool, and I look forward to using it to improve our services,” said Councillor Brent Taillefer.

Mayor Rob Fraser says the findings of the review were not unexpected.

“There’s a lot to take in. But I think the process is really informative, they’re tools that staff and council can use,” said Fraser.

Councillor Betty Ponto agreed, adding the information available is very comprehensive.

