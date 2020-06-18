NewsLocal Journalism Initiative

Taylor releases municipal service review

Avatar
By Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News
District of Taylor office. Photo by Scott Brooks

Must Read

Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

Taylor releases municipal service review

District of Taylor councillors received the final report of the municipality's core services review this week.
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Seismic data available for a section of Northeast BC

VANCOUVER, B.C.- New data from sensors monitoring the frequency of earthquakes in British Columbia's Northeast Region is...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Dawson Creek RCMP seize drugs and cash following multiple search warrants

DAWSON CREEK, B.C.- Dawson Creek RCMP have charged two individuals concerning multiple search warrants completed on Saturday, May 23rd,...
Read more
Avatar
Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News
The Local Journalism Initiative (LJI) supports the creation of original civic journalism. Tom Summer works under the Alaska Highway News in Fort St. John. The content that is produced will be made available to media organizations through a Creative Commons license so that Canadians can be better informed.

District of Taylor councillors received the final report of the municipality’s core services review this week.

The report, delivered by Urban Systems at the June 15 council meeting, examined community values for services, the capacity to deliver them, and areas that need to be improved.

“What that means is finding out what’s important to residents and people who make use of the facilities, and then to understand the district’s capacity to provide these valued services,” said consultant Trina Wamboldt.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Taylor residents expressed a high level of satisfaction with core services, along with a sense of community pride, according to the report.

Recreation and excellent customer care were cited by residents as the two greatest benefits of living in Taylor. Areas of improvement include a desire for a grocery store and more dining options.

“The district puts a lot of effort into programs, and that came through as well appreciated,” said Wamboldt, noting the district punches above its weight in providing services.

Crime and the need for increased security were also put forward as concerns, along with interest for a bus service to Fort St John. Residents would also like to see improved medical services, as the clinic suffers from a lack of staff. 

The review is largely intended to identify any gaps in service, and comes without any recommendations. Council expects the report will inform many future decisions and direction for the district.

“This is a great tool, and I look forward to using it to improve our services,” said Councillor Brent Taillefer.

Mayor Rob Fraser says the findings of the review were not unexpected.

Advertisement

“There’s a lot to take in. But I think the process is really informative, they’re tools that staff and council can use,” said Fraser.  

Councillor Betty Ponto agreed, adding the information available is very comprehensive.

Email reporter Tom Summer at tsummer@ahnfsj.ca

Previous articleSeismic data available for a section of Northeast BC

More Articles Like This

Seismic data available for a section of Northeast BC

News Laura Briggs - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C.- New data from sensors monitoring the frequency of earthquakes in British Columbia's Northeast Region is now available through a major...
Read more

Dawson Creek RCMP seize drugs and cash following multiple search warrants

News Laura Briggs - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C.- Dawson Creek RCMP have charged two individuals concerning multiple search warrants completed on Saturday, May 23rd, and Saturday, May 30th. The search...
Read more

Ovintiv lays off staff as fears rise for delayed oil industry recovery

News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Fears of persistently lower demand for oil are hitting home for industry workers as the world economy slowly strengthens following the deepest disruptions of the COVID-19...
Read more

Camping to resume gradually at national parks and national historic sites across Canada

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Government of Canada says camping will resume gradually at a number of national parks and national historic sites...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv