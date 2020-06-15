Taylor Speedway holds first races of the 2020 Season

TAYLOR, B.C. – This past weekend, June 12 and 13, the Taylor Speedway held its first races of the season.

The start of the season was also the first time, in the Speedway’s history, to hold races without spectators cheering the drivers on.

The decision on not allowing spectators to watch on the track, but on a live stream, was based on guidelines for physical distancing as ordered by the Provincial Health Officer to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Races taking place over the weekend, as part of the Babcock Memorial Challenge, were the IMCA Modifieds and Mini Stock Junior classes.

Winning both races for the Mini Stocks was Cody Willis, while Johnny Beaumont was able to win both races for the IMCA Modifieds.

The next races at the Taylor Speedway are scheduled for June 26 and 27.

Further updates and information can be found on the Taylor Speedway’s Facebook page.

Here are the full race results for June 12 and 13:

Friday, June 12:

Mini Stock Junior:

1st Cody Willis

2nd Chase Skoreyko

3rd Chantal Mucci (Richards)

Advertisement

IMCA Modifieds:

1st Johnny Beaumont

2nd Al Scarfo

3rd Jason Westgate

4th Vince Esau

Saturday, June 13:

Mini Stock Junior:

1st Cody Willis

2nd Eddie Scarfo

3rd Aston Flemming

IMCA Modifieds:

1st Johnny Beaumont

2nd Dean Bell

3rd Aaron Tubbs

4th Vince Esau