Taylor Speedway holds first races of the 2020 Season

By Scott Brooks
Racing finally gets underway with the IMCA Modifieds just after 9:30pm Saturday night at the Doug Babcock Memorial Points Challenge at the Taylor Speedway.

Scott Brooks

TAYLOR, B.C. – This past weekend, June 12 and 13, the Taylor Speedway held its first races of the season.

The start of the season was also the first time, in the Speedway’s history, to hold races without spectators cheering the drivers on.

The decision on not allowing spectators to watch on the track, but on a live stream, was based on guidelines for physical distancing as ordered by the Provincial Health Officer to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

Races taking place over the weekend, as part of the Babcock Memorial Challenge, were the IMCA Modifieds and Mini Stock Junior classes.

Winning both races for the Mini Stocks was Cody Willis, while Johnny Beaumont was able to win both races for the IMCA Modifieds.

The next races at the Taylor Speedway are scheduled for June 26 and 27.

Further updates and information can be found on the Taylor Speedway’s Facebook page.

Here are the full race results for June 12 and 13:

Friday, June 12:

Mini Stock Junior:
1st Cody Willis
2nd Chase Skoreyko
3rd Chantal Mucci (Richards)

IMCA Modifieds:
1st Johnny Beaumont
2nd Al Scarfo
3rd Jason Westgate
4th Vince Esau

Saturday, June 13:

Mini Stock Junior:
1st Cody Willis
2nd Eddie Scarfo
3rd Aston Flemming

IMCA Modifieds:
1st Johnny Beaumont
2nd Dean Bell
3rd Aaron Tubbs
4th Vince Esau

