Taylor Speedway to start racing this weekend

By Scott Brooks
Some racing action at the Taylor Motor Speedway on May 24, 2019. Photo by Scott Brooks

TAYLOR, B.C. - After a month of delays, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the racing season is finally underway...
Scott Brooks

TAYLOR, B.C. – After a month of delays, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the racing season is finally underway at the Taylor Speedway.

While the season is getting underway, there are a few changes taking place that are different than previous seasons.

Due to restrictions on physical distancing, no spectators will be allowed to watch the races, as per Provincial Health Officer orders.

According to organizers, the IMCA Modifieds and the mini stock junior classes will be racing this weekend, June 13 and 14, in order to adhere to the provincial health restrictions and keep the number of people in the pits under the maximum allowed.

Then, next weekend, June 26 and 27, the Bombers and Mini stock adults will race, and these two weekends will count towards the Babcock Memorial points challenge and the winners will be announced after the second weekend.

Further updates and information can be found on the Taylor Speedway’s Facebook page.

