Team sports to gradually resume in Quebec amid coronavirus pandemic

By Global News
Global News

Quebec will allow some team sports to slowly resume as the province continues to ease restrictions designed to limit the novel coronavirus.

Premier François Legault spoke about the development during his briefing on Thursday, saying the return to outdoor team sports will be gradual. Soccer and baseball will be allowed to start on June 8, but games are still not permitted.

“There will be new protocols with sports federations to restart training and we are making progress to restart games as well,” he said.

READ MORE: Quebec looks to revive economy weakened by coronavirus crisis by fast tracking infrastructure projects

Isabelle Charest, the province’s junior education minister, explained that sports will look a bit different for a while since physical-distancing measures must be maintained.

“We are aware there will be a lot of changes to be made,” she said.

Charest, a former Olympic short-track speed skater, said she believes children will be able to adapt to the new rules as they have done with the return to school. They will still benefit from sports and get to see their friends even with changes,

