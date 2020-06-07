Health

‘There is no next time:’ Michael Eric Dyson says anti-racism protests unlike any others

By Global News
Global News

Prominent American academic and author Michael Eric Dyson says the current wave of anti-racism protests swelling across the United States, Canada and the world are unlike any others in the fight to dismantle systemic inequalities, and show the status quo is no longer an option.

Dyson was one of several guests joining The West Block‘s Mercedes Stephenson on Sunday to discuss the powerful and historic movement over recent weeks galvanized by the death of George Floyd after a Minnesota police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes during an arrest.

“I think that this struck a nerve. Perhaps because we all saw him crying for his mother. Perhaps we all saw he was defenceless, begging for his life. Perhaps it snapped something in us because we have seen it before with Eric Garner in New York City a few years ago … and now again,” he said.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“It’s being picked up all over the world precisely because at this particular moment there has been a determination among masses of people in this country that this must end now. There is no next time.

