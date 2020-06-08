Health

Top doctor expresses concern over Canadians’ mental health amid coronavirus

Avatar
By Global News

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

New fishing dock installed at Beatton Provincial Park

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A new dock has been installed this week on Charlie Lake.
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Liberals call on Provincial NDP Government to halt hunt tags for cows and calves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Provincial Government has plans on increasing hunt tags for cows and calves in...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

One new COVID-19 case confirmed in BC, no current active cases in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,632,...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Canada’s top health officer on Sunday expressed concern over higher consumption of alcohol and junk food during the coronavirus epidemic, suggesting this could be a sign of worsening mental health.

The total number of Canadians killed by the coronavirus edged up by 0.9 per cent to 7,773 from 7,703 on Saturday, the public health agency said, further evidence that the worst of the pandemic has passed. The total number of cases rose to 95,057 from 94,335.

Canada’s 10 provinces are all gradually reopening their economies and relaxing restrictions on social gatherings. Unemployment though has soared to record levels amid widespread shutdowns and market analysts say it could take years for the economy to recover.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

2:05New mental health program helps first responders across Ontario

New mental health program helps first responders across Ontario

“I am concerned about Canadians’ mental health … more Canadians have increased their consumption of alcohol and junk food or sweets since the beginning of the pandemic,” chief public health officer Theresa Tam said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

1/4 #COVID19 key concerns in 🇨🇦: Today,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleChina won’t respond to pleas to ease tension after call for coronavirus probe: Australia
Next article‘All eyes’ on New York City as it begins to reopen amid pandemic, protests

More Articles Like This

New Zealand says country has eradicated coronavirus as final patient recovers

Health Global News - 0
New Zealand appears to have completely eradicated the coronavirus — at least for now — after health officials said Monday the last known infected...
Read more

‘All eyes’ on New York City as it begins to reopen amid pandemic, protests

Health Global News - 0
The city that never sleeps had a curfew for much of last week. Famous stores were boarded up after days of unrest. The lights...
Read more

China won’t respond to pleas to ease tension after call for coronavirus probe: Australia

Health Global News - 0
Australia said on Monday China remains unresponsive to its weeks-long pleas to ease tensions between the two trading partners that escalated after Canberra called...
Read more

Canadian death toll reaches 7,800 as Quebec cases, deaths drop sharply

Health Global News - 0
Canada’s daily death toll from the novel coronavirus dropped sharply Sunday. The country added 27 new deaths to its national tally — now standing at...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv