Top doctor expresses concern over Canadians’ mental health amid coronavirus

Global News

Canada's top health officer on Sunday expressed concern over higher consumption of alcohol and junk food during the coronavirus...
Adam Reaburn

New fishing dock installed at Beatton Provincial Park

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A new dock has been installed this week on Charlie Lake.
Scott Brooks

Liberals call on Provincial NDP Government to halt hunt tags for cows and calves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Provincial Government has plans on increasing hunt tags for cows and calves in...
Global News

Canada’s top health officer on Sunday expressed concern over higher consumption of alcohol and junk food during the coronavirus epidemic, suggesting this could be a sign of worsening mental health.

The total number of Canadians killed by the coronavirus edged up by 0.9 per cent to 7,773 from 7,703 on Saturday, the public health agency said, further evidence that the worst of the pandemic has passed. The total number of cases rose to 95,057 from 94,335.

Canada’s 10 provinces are all gradually reopening their economies and relaxing restrictions on social gatherings. Unemployment though has soared to record levels amid widespread shutdowns and market analysts say it could take years for the economy to recover.

“I am concerned about Canadians’ mental health … more Canadians have increased their consumption of alcohol and junk food or sweets since the beginning of the pandemic,” chief public health officer Theresa Tam said in a statement.

