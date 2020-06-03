tories-continue-push-for-apology-over-minister’s-wechat-group-post-funding-lawsuit

The federal Conservatives on Wednesday continued to push for an apology from Digital Government Minister Joyce Murray over her allowing a post on her community WeChat group that sought to crowdfund a lawsuit against Global News for its reporting on China.

It’s the second time the opposition has demanded an apology and the government has not done so.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week called the post “unacceptable.”

During the question-and-answer period of the House of Commons Special Committee on COVID-19, Tory MP Ziad Aboultaif pressed the government on what is being done to ensure someone is held responsible for allowing the post to go up on Murray’s WeChat group.

“Does the minister accept responsibility for this attack on Canadian journalists?” Aboultaif asked.

“The minister made clear two things: first, that person was not part of her network and second, she does not share the views that were shared,” responded Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos.

Aboultaif asked again,

