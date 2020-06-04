toronto-hairstylist-launches-petition,-calls-for-ontario-to-reopen-salons,-barber-shops

A long-time Toronto hairstylist has launched an online petition calling on the Ontario government to reopen hair salons and barber shops, months after closing amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Norm Wright, who has spent most of his three-decade career at Taz Hair Co. in the Yorkville neighbourhood, opened a petition on Change.org this week to voice his frustration about remaining shut down.

As of Thursday night, it had nearly 10,000 signatures.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Ontario is the last remaining province without an announced opening date for the industry, Wright said. With new health and safety measures already in place at his salon and others in the hair industry, he insists they are ready to reopen now,

Story continues below advertisement

“We are taking steps that businesses that have been allowed to be open have not [taken] and we don’t feel that we are being taken seriously,” he said.

“If these family-owned businesses aren’t being taken seriously for much longer, they’re going to close.”

1:56Ontario dental clinics begin first phase of reopening

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS