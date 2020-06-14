Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Trans Mountain says pipeline will restart after spill in Abbotsford, B.C.

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
trans-mountain-says-pipeline-will-restart-after-spill-in-abbotsford,-bc.

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Trans Mountain says pipeline will restart after spill in Abbotsford, B.C.

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Trans Mountain estimates as much as 1,195 barrels of light crude spilled from its pipeline pumping station...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Missing Kamloops man could be in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Kamloops RCMP are looking for help to find a missing person who may...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Blueberry Chief alleges misconduct of Councillor who tried to vote him out

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - After some Councillors voted to remove Chief Yahey last week, the Chief...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Trans Mountain estimates as much as 1,195 barrels of light crude spilled from its pipeline pumping station in Abbotsford, B.C.

While an investigation is ongoing, the Crown-owned company says in a statement the cause of the spill appears to be related to a fitting on a one-inch, or 2.5-centimetre, piece of pipe.

The statement says the pipeline was expected restart Sunday after all safety protocols were completed.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

It says the spill was fully contained on Trans Mountain property, the free-standing oil has been recovered and it will be disposed of at an approved facility.

The site has permanent air and groundwater monitoring in place and the statement says there’s been no indication of a risk to the public or community.

The pipeline was shut early Saturday when an alarm was received about the spill at the station in the B.C.’s Fraser Valley, not far from the U.S. border.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Previous articleMissing Kamloops man could be in Grande Prairie

More Articles Like This

Missing Kamloops man could be in Grande Prairie

News Adam Reaburn - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Kamloops RCMP are looking for help to find a missing person who may have travelled to Grande Prairie.
Read more

Blueberry Chief alleges misconduct of Councillor who tried to vote him out

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - After some Councillors voted to remove Chief Yahey last week, the Chief is now alleging one of...
Read more

Trans Mountain pipeline shuts as crews clean spill in Abbotsford, B.C.

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — A crude oil spill from the Trans Mountain pipeline in Abbotsford, B.C., has been contained and crews are working to clean...
Read more

Rainfall warning issued for Fort Nelson with 70mm possible

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT NELSON, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake. Fort Nelson...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv