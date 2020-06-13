Trucks will travel through Hudson’s Hope every 10 minutes hauling for Site C

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – B.C. Hydro says trucks will pass through Hudson’s Hope every 10 minutes starting next week to support construction on Highway 29.

Starting June 15, from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, trucks hauling riprap will travel from the Portage Mountain Quarry to various construction sites along Highway 29.

The art of the blast💥 We’re using controlled blasts at Portage Mountain Quarry near #HudsonsHope to safely generate rock needed for Highway 29 realignment (📹: Aug 21, 2019) #SiteC pic.twitter.com/thnPubI6Dg — sitecproject (@sitecproject) October 10, 2019

Hauling will take place seven days a week, and the community and anyone travelling along Highway 29 will see trucks approximately every 10 minutes.

This work is being done to prepare for filling the Site C reservoir, which will widen the Peace River and cover parts

of the existing highway.

In total, Hydro is building more than 30 km of highway in six different segments on Highway 29.