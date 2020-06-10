Health

Trudeau calls today’s youth ‘greatest generation’ of 21st century in commencement speech

By Global News
Global News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed faith in the young people of today to face the myriad challenges facing Canada and world, comparing them to the generation who came of age during the Second World War.

The comments came in a speech delivered Wednesday at Carleton University and carried live to graduates across the country whose graduation ceremonies have been affected by COVID-19.

The world is facing an unprecedented number of challenges, including climate change, racism and the pandemic, all of which have caused levels of upheaval not seen in generations, Trudeau said.

“No student gets to choose the world into which they graduate, but if you could — and let’s be honest here — you probably wouldn’t have chosen the world of 2020,” Trudeau said, according to prepared remarks.

“The Australian bushfires linked to climate change. The horrific plane crash in Iran. The worst mass shooting in our country’s history. Horrifying scenes of police violence against Black and Indigenous people. And of course, the reason why we’re gathered here virtually and not in person — COVID-19,

