Trudeau extends the CERB by 8 weeks

OTTAWA, O.N. - The prime minister announced the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit will be extended by eight...
OTTAWA, O.N. – The prime minister announced the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit will be extended by eight weeks

The CERB gave eligible Canadian’s $2,000 a month for up to 16 weeks. The extension now makes it possible for people to receive the benefit for up to 24 weeks.

By the first week of July, anyone who started to receive the CERB at the beginning of the pandemic, will reach the end of the 16-week eligibility period.

As of early June, the Federal Government has spent $43.5 billion on the CERB, with 8.4 million Canadians enrolled in the program. Over 1.2 million people have returned to work that were on the program.

Watch the full announcement below.

