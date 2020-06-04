Health

Trudeau once again dodges questions over action on Hong Kong, China, Huawei

By Global News
Global News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau once again dodged questions about whether his government will pursue any concrete action as China cracks down on pro-democracy protestors in Hong Kong, or whether his government will finally make a decision about Huawei.

For weeks, Trudeau has used his daily briefing with journalists outside Rideau Cottage to express concern about the deteriorating situation in Hong Kong. Protestors there have been pushing back at a Chinese national security law that human rights leaders say will dismantle the last shreds of the one country, two systems principle under which Hong Kong was transferred from the U.K. to China.

READ MORE: Hong Kong protesters defy ban, hold vigil for Tiananmen Square anniversary

But he has so far offered no ideas on concrete action and has repeatedly dodged questions about whether he will consider things such as sanctions against Chinese officials or pushing for the creation of a United Nations special envoy to Hong Kong.

“We have worked with some of our closest allies including the U.K., Australia and others to condemn the actions taken by China in Hong Kong,” Trudeau said.

