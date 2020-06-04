trudeau-says-‘encouraging’-new-coronavirus-modelling-data-to-be-released

Posted June 4, 2020 11:30 am

Updated June 4, 2020 11:32 am

1:46Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says his government wants to be a ‘partner’ for provinces in a ‘safe, effective’ economic restart

WATCH ABOVE: Trudeau says his government wants to be a ‘partner’ for provinces in a ‘safe, effective’ economic restart (June 1)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government will be releasing new modelling data on the coronavirus pandemic.

The data shows that Canada is making progress in combating the spread of the virus, Trudeau said.

“That’s an encouraging sign that the virus is slowing and in some places even stopping. But I want to be very clear. We’re not out of the woods. The pandemic is still threatening the health and safety of Canadians.”

More than 93,000 Canadians have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. More than 7,500 Canadians have succumbed to the illness.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

