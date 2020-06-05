Health

Trudeau to offer premiers billions to help bolster testing, contact tracing, PPE

By Global News
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

RCMP make arrest after counterfeit bills passed in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP has arrested, and Crown Counsel has approved...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

SPCA responds to multiple cases of cats being abandoned

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. SPCA is asking residents of the North Peace to stop...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Hockey Canada provides update on return to hockey

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Hockey Canada has released an update regarding the return of hockey in Canada. On March 12,...
Read more
Global News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to offer premiers billions in federal funding to help them safely reopen provincial and territorial economies without triggering an explosive second wave of COVID-19 cases.

Trudeau is expected to present the offer to premiers during their weekly conference call today — the twelfth such call since the pandemic sent the country into lockdown in mid-March.

Precise details, including how to allocate each province’s share of the cash, are to be negotiated in the coming days, but federal officials hope agreements can be reached quickly to get the money flowing fast.

The offer comes with some strings attached, according to federal officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Trudeau is offering to transfer the money to provincial and territorial governments, provided they agree to spend it on a number of areas the federal government considers necessary to reduce the risk of a second surge of the deadly coronavirus.

They include testing,

