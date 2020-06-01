NewsRegional

Tumbler Ridge Fire Rescue responds to report of wildland fire

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – The Tumbler Ridge Fire Rescue responded to the discovery of a wildland fire.

According to the Tumbler Ridge Fire Rescue, at approximately 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, they received a call from a resident about a large column of smoke that was visible south of town.

Firefighters conducted an investigation and discovered a wildland fire in a forested area approximately three kilometres up Flatbed Creek Road.

The B.C. Wildfire Service was called in to assist with the fire.

Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation, however, due to the lack of lightning, it is believed the fire may have been caused by a person.

The Fire Rescue reports that the size of the fire is approximately one hectare in size and is considered under control.

