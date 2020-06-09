HealthNewsRegional

Two new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Health Region

By Scott Brooks
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry Photograph By GOVERNMENT OF BC

Health

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. –  Two new active cases of COVID-19 in Northern Health have been confirmed, bringing the total cases to 66, as announced on Tuesday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, 10 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,669.

16 individuals are hospitalized, with four of those in ICU.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The province’s death count remains at 167.

Henry says, as a province, we need to continue to practice safety measures, such as staying away from others if unwell, and that testing is available for those who need it.

“We need to continue, without exception, to stay away from others, stay home if you are feeling unwell, and, anywhere in B.C., you can get tested if you have symptoms that are related to COVID-19.”

There are currently 183 active cases in B.C., and 2,319 people who tested positive have since recovered.

