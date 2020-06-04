Two speeders caught going 70km/h over the speed limit in the Alberta Peace

NewsRegional

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The RCMP caught two drivers going over 70 km over the speed limit.
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The RCMP caught two drivers going over 70 km over the speed limit.

One driver was caught by Bay Tree on Highway 49, travelling at 190 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

The second driver caught near Bezanson was going 180 km/h in a 110 km/h zone.

In May, the Grande Prairie Integrated Traffic Services Unit issued seven mandatory court summons to drivers for speeding 51 km/h over the maximum posted speed limit.

The maximum fine upon conviction could be up to $2,000, six months in custody, or both. A conviction at more than 51 km/hr also results in six demerit points, and the court has the option to suspend the offender’s driver’s licence.

