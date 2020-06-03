Health

U.K. doctors to trial ibuprofen in coronavirus patients with severe symptoms

By Global News
Global News

British doctors are trialing a formulation of anti-inflammatory ibuprofen to see if it reduces respiratory failure in patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19.

The trial involves a particular formulation of ibuprofen, which researchers said had been shown to be more effective than standard ibuprofen for treating severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), a complication of COVID-19.

The formulation is already licensed for use in Britain for other conditions.

“If successful, the global public health value of this trial result would be immense given the low cost and availability of this medicine,” said Matthew Hotopf, director of NIHR Maudsley Biomedical Research Centre.

The trial, known as “LIBERATE,” will be a randomized study, with recruitment of up to 230 patients expected over the coming months.

It is being run by Guy’s & St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust in London, King’s College London (KCL) and pharmaceutical organization the SEEK Group.

3:47How is coronavirus being treated without a cure?

How is coronavirus being treated without a cure?

In March, France’s health minister said people should not use anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen if they have symptoms of COVID-19,

