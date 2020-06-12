Health

U.S. coronavirus hotspots reopen despite worries of a second wave

By Global News
Global News

Facing budget shortfalls and double-digit unemployment, governors of U.S. states that are COVID-19 hotspots on Thursday pressed ahead with economic reopenings that have raised fears of a second wave of infections.

The moves by governors of states such as Florida and Arizona came as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the United States could not afford to let the novel coronavirus shut its economy again and global stocks tanked on worries of a pandemic resurgence.

As Florida reported its highest daily tally of new coronavirus cases on Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis unveiled a plan to restart public schools at “full capacity” in the autumn, arguing the state’s economy depended on it.

North Carolina reported record COVID-19 hospitalizations for a fifth straight day on Thursday, a day after legislators passed a bill to reopen gyms, fitness centers and bars in a state where more than one in ten workers are unemployed.

2:09Negative COVID-19 test doesn’t mean you’re coronavirus-free

Governors of hotspot states face pressure to fire up economies facing fiscal year 2021 budget shortfalls of up to 30 per cent below pre-pandemic projections in the case of New Mexico,

