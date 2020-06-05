News

Unemployment rate jumps to 11.1 percent in May

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
coronavirus:-us-unemployment-rate-hits-14.7%-in-april

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Unemployment rate jumps to 11.1 percent in May

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C jumped to 11.1 percent in May.
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

RCMP make arrest after counterfeit bills passed in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP has arrested, and Crown Counsel has approved...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

SPCA responds to multiple cases of cats being abandoned

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. SPCA is asking residents of the North Peace to stop...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C jumped to 11.1 percent in May.

In April, B.C. Stats said the unemployment number was 7.4 percent in Northeast B.C., with 36,500 people working. In May, 34,300 people were working.

In the rest of B.C., the unemployment rate increased to 10.7 percent from 8.9 in April.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

B.C. Finance Minister, Carole James said, “I’m pleased B.C. created 43,300 jobs in the month of May as people shift back into the labour market, but we have a long road ahead of us in our recovery. Total job losses since the pandemic began stand at 353,200 and B.C.’s unemployment rate sits at 13.4%.”

Across the country, over 289,600 jobs were added in May, but the unemployment rate still increased to 13.7 percent from 13.1 in April.

Stats Canada says the unemployment rate increased since more people have started to look for work.

Previous articleNo new cases of coronavirus identified as more businesses in Nova Scotia reopen Friday
Next articleNew Brunswick to mandate face coverings in public buildings, reports no new COVID-19 cases

More Articles Like This

RCMP make arrest after counterfeit bills passed in Fort St. John

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP has arrested, and Crown Counsel has approved charges against one person for...
Read more

SPCA responds to multiple cases of cats being abandoned

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. SPCA is asking residents of the North Peace to stop abandoning cats.
Read more

Hockey Canada provides update on return to hockey

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Hockey Canada has released an update regarding the return of hockey in Canada. On March 12, the decision was made to...
Read more

Grande Prairie RCMP looking for missing 34-year-old

News Adam Reaburn - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Grande Prairie RCMP are looking for Robyn Lynn Campbell. Campbell was last seen on...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv