Unemployment rate jumps to 11.1 percent in May

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C jumped to 11.1 percent in May.



In April, B.C. Stats said the unemployment number was 7.4 percent in Northeast B.C., with 36,500 people working. In May, 34,300 people were working.



In the rest of B.C., the unemployment rate increased to 10.7 percent from 8.9 in April.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

B.C. Finance Minister, Carole James said, “I’m pleased B.C. created 43,300 jobs in the month of May as people shift back into the labour market, but we have a long road ahead of us in our recovery. Total job losses since the pandemic began stand at 353,200 and B.C.’s unemployment rate sits at 13.4%.”

Across the country, over 289,600 jobs were added in May, but the unemployment rate still increased to 13.7 percent from 13.1 in April.

Stats Canada says the unemployment rate increased since more people have started to look for work.