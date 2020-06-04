News

United Way and Brewery team up to distribute hand sanitizer

By Laura Briggs

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C.- The United Way of Northern B.C. and Pacific Western Brewery have joined forces to get 250 four-litre jugs of sanitizer to 68 non-profit agencies that are providing front-line services.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for hand sanitizer has increased tremendously and has resulted in a shortage in supply. This shortage leaves many non-profit agencies with frontline workers vulnerable and at a much higher risk of getting infected.

Trista Spencer, Executive Director of United Way of Northern BC said “When we began our outreach across the region, hand sanitizer was the most identified supply need to help critical programs and services continue operations. We are incredibly grateful for the partnership with Pacific Western Brewery and their extraordinary generosity to help Northern BC stay safe.”

Cindy Hartford, Plant Manager at Pacific Western Brewing stated that when the pandemic hit it was evident that support was not going to come from anywhere but from their own community so that’s when they decided to help. “Our goal was not only to reach out to as many non-profit organizations within Northern BC, this is where the united way of northern bc cames in. it was a perfect match.”

The United Way of Northern BC also wants to extend gratitude to ICBC, Finning, Papason Trucking Ltd., and Pepsico Foods Canda for their support in delivering the sanitizers across the region.

For more information, you can go to their website

